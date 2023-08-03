The Vermont man and his grandson who were hit and killed by a car Wednesday afternoon had been processing firewood before the crash, according to Sanford police.

Police continue to investigate the fatal crash and say it could take some time to figure out why the driver, whose name has not been released, veered off the road while turning onto Old Falls Road from Kennebunk Road.

Michael Gilbar, 65, of Jericho, Vermont, was working outside his summer house on the corner with his 15-year-old grandson around 4 p.m. when they were hit by a 2000 Chevy Equinox, police said. Gilbar was taken by ambulance to Sanford Regional Airport but died before he could be transferred onto a Lifeflight helicopter.

His grandson, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening. Maj. Matthew Gagne said Thursday that he does not yet know if the injuries were related to a prior medical event or from the crash.

Gagne said the driver has been cooperative with police and no charges have been filed.

The investigation into the cause will include a vehicle autopsy that examines data downloaded from the SUV. The York County Sheriff’s Office is doing a reconstruction of the crash, Gagne said.

After the vehicle autopsy and reconstruction are complete, police will consult with the district attorney’s office about possible charges, he said.

Gilbar lived primarily in Vermont and appeared to use the Sanford house as a summer home, Gagne said. Property records show Gilbar and his wife purchased the house in late 2021.

Attempts to reach the Gilbar family on Thursday were unsuccessful.

