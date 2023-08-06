A man from Lebanon died Saturday when he was driving his motorcycle and collided head-on with a Jeep Wrangler, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Stacey, 36, was driving his 1982 Suzuki at 2:45 p.m. when, according to early indicators of the investigation, he drifted into the oncoming lane, according to a press release issued from York Sheriff William L. King Jr.

The crash happened when Stacey was entering a corner on River Road and collided head-on with the Jeep driven by Amanda Ott, 41, of Lebanon.

Stacey suffered extensive damage to his entire body and was pronounced dead at the scene, King said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Ott was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her husband, Stephen Ott was a passenger in the vehicle and also suffered minor injuries to his legs and was treated at the scene.

Sheriff King is asking if anyone has information about the crash to contact Deputy Levi Johnson at 207-324-1113 or email Johnson at lpjohnson@yorkcounty.maine.gov.

The crash is under investigation.

