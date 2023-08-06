GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jean M. Rose (Wood), beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla., due to complications of cervical cancer. Surrounded by family members in her final hours, she had just turned 74.

Born on June 8, 1949, in Rockland, as Jean Marie Winslow she moved to Augusta at age eight where she lived with parents, Elmore L. Wood of Winslow and Ruth W. Wood (nee Wheeler) of Oakland. The Wood family lived at 143 Sewall Street and spent several summers on Salmon Lake in Oakland. Jean’s first two years of high school were at Cony. Unfortunately, she had chronic issues with her ears beginning at a young age which resulted in multiple surgeries. Jean finished her high school career at Higgins Classical Institute in Charleston. Post high school she attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland where she earned a culinary degree. Jean was married to William C. Rose, Jr. of Readfield for 18 years which ended in divorce in 1990. She never remarried.

Jean was always positive, friendly and quick to offer her fantastic smile. She liked to keep things light and typically exhibited a good attitude. Throughout life she was an exceptional worker and usually the glue to the majority of her personal relationships. Jean was a terrific athlete and played both basketball and softball during high school. She once pitched a no-hitter at Higgins. She liked to play drums, was a very good bowler and over the years became a voracious reader: anything from westerns to mysteries. She really developed a strong enjoyment of reading.

Jean lived at various locations over the years, including: Loring AFB, Pease AFB, N.H., Caribou, Oakland, West Enfield, Lowell, Newcastle, and Williston, Fla. Despite multiple residences she loved family above all else always wanting to keep up with those in her personal circle. She was a wonderful person who will be sorely missed. Her unexpected passing is devastating and has absolutely blindsided the family leaving a major hole for years to come. She was typically a health conscientious person. Jean was constantly active and always kept track of what she ate as well as making sure she made all her health appointments and checkups. A doctor at Shands described the cancer diagnosis as “bad luck.” Never in a million years would her family have predicted this outcome.

Jean is survived by sons, Jonathan Rose, 50, of Rego Park, N.Y., and Eric Rose, 46, of Alna, his wife Erin, 39, their young son and Jean’s first grandchild, Mason, 1. Also, brother Donald W. Wood and family of Enfield, Conn.; multiple sisters including: Thelma Winslow-Decker, Judi Prior, Helen Winslow-Chaisson, Eunice Winslow and younger brother Bruce Winslow as well as several nieces and nephews.

We will all miss you, mom. You are forever loved. Rest in Peace for your weary soul. ﻿

An online memorial guestbook is available for memories, tributes, messages, stories, feelings, farewells and pictures. Also, updates and all info pertaining to Jean’s current funeral/day of celebration can be found here. You can even make a donation to the American Cancer Society on Jean’s behalf.﻿

You can find her online memorial guestbook at: http://www.everloved.com/life-of/jean-rose/

