KENNEBUNKPORT- Robert P. Russell of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, Maine died peacefully on July 31, 2023, at Atria Senior Living in Kennebunk, surrounded by his children, while his favorite jazz music played softly in the background.

Bob was born on Sept. 21, 1931, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Robert and Helen (Perry) Russell. Bob, his parents and two sisters, Suzanne R. Bigelow of Bath, Maine, and the late MaryLouise R. Murphy took the train from New York to Kennebunkport each summer. This was the start of Bob’s lifelong love for the state of Maine. Some of his fondest childhood memories are of his days working at the Seaside Bath Houses at Kennebunk Beach.

Bob graduated from Bates College in 1953. A Bates BOBCAT ‘til the day he died, he never missed a reunion and was an ardent supporter of both the college, and their sports teams. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and proudly served his country in Korea until 1955. Upon his return to the states, he relocated to Washington, D.C., where he began a nearly 40-year career in school textbook and publishing sales.

In March 1958, Bob met Betty Schubert on a blind date; they were married in November of the same year. Their marriage of over 50 years was as beautiful and loving as any marriage could be … a case of mutual adoration.

Bob and Betty’s loving marriage produced a loving family. Bob is survived by his four children: Pamela Lawler and husband Michael of Sanibel, Fla.; Robert Russell of Arundel; Elizabeth Russell and partner Lee Phillips of Cape Porpoise, and Suzanne Spaulding and husband Jack of Portsmouth, N.H.

Bob is also survived by five grandchildren: Katharine and Sarah Lawler, Margaret G. Russell, William Rollins, Robert and wife Courtney (Peck) Rollins, and a great granddaughter, Charlotte Rollins. The annual Thanksgiving Monopoly game with his grandchildren became a competitive sport for Bob. He was known to good-naturedly pout whenever he lost, which was quite frequently, and then not so good-naturedly gloat when he won.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty (2010) and their first-born child, Margaret A. (1969).

Bob was an exceptional husband and father to his wife and children. His career in sales kept them on the move: Arlington, Va.; Bowie, Md.; Allendale, N.J.; Alexandria, Va.; Cohasset, Mass., and Kennebunkport, where in 1987 they finally put down their “year-rounder” roots. Throughout their moves, his focus never wavered away from his family. Coaching youth sports, backyard batting practice and family wiffle ball games were some of his favorite activities.

Aside from his family, Bob’s passions were baseball and jazz. A collection of over 1,000 jazz CDs was overshadowed only by his number of books on baseball! Bob loved everything baseball: watching, talking about, rehashing, and analyzing baseball. At any given moment, he could recite the stats of any player, any play, or any game. In his opinion, he knew more than most managers, umpires, or sports writers, and he never hesitated to reach out and educate them on how they “got it wrong”. He proudly wore a t-shirt, given to him by his family stating “Of Course I’m Right … I’m BOB”.

In his retirement career with Down East Books, Bob traveled the state of Maine, from Kittery to Fort Kent. He loved every mile of it, seeking out the best bakeries, donut shops and steamed hot dog joints, making friends at every bookstore and gift shop along the way.

It was in Maine that Bob discovered Dairy Queen. A chocolate shake was his favorite meal, and he is famous for saying “the saddest sound in the world is the slurp at the bottom of a DQ shake”. His DQ t-shirt and favorite hole ridden LLBean slippers will follow him to heaven.

He made lasting friendships that endured throughout his life. If you were a friend of Bob’s, you were a friend for life. He remained in regular contact with friends by mail, email, and phone and was known to send his annual Christmas letter to hundreds! His last weekend on earth included a visit from his best friend, John Conway. Their friendship spanned over 80 years, having met at Central Park Middle School in the sixth grade.

We, his children, would like to thank Lisa Carroll, RN and everyone at Atria Senior Living for their exceptional and loving care of our Dad. Our gratitude will last forever. We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for their care and compassion during Dad’s final weeks.

Services will be private.

Contributions in Bob’s honor may be made to The Senior Center, Kennebunk, Maine (www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org) or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org).

