The Bath City Council last week officially declared Aug. 19 Bath Kindness Day, marking a decade of local Kindness Day celebrations.

The day is meant to emphasize the importance of stepping away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life to appreciate your neighbor. Hundreds of guests will wander city streets taking in free music, food, crafts games and more.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, residents can stroll downtown where they will be greeted by families and businesses sharing acts of kindness behind thoughtfully decorated displays.

“It’s simple yet so powerful,” said Jennifer McDorr, the event organizer. “In our busy lives, it is easy to forget the simple ways you can make someone smile and change their day. It is amazing that one person’s idea has grown into a city tradition loved by so many.”

The idea for Kindness Day was conceived by a student, Bryanna Ringrose, during her junior year at Mt. Ararat High School. Her vision to spread random acts of kindness throughout the town has grown bigger each year, McDorr said.

Over 600 people attended the festivities last year, McDorr said, and a bigger crowd is anticipated this year.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can enjoy bagels and cream cheese donated by the Bath Area Food Bank, boat rides provided by the Maine Maritime Museum, crafts with local Girl Scouts, live music, scavenger hunts and giveaways.

For more information, visit facebook.com/kindnessdaybath.

