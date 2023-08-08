The number of Maine teens injured in the workplace has more than doubled over the last 10 years, with three separate investigations of serious injuries concluding this summer, the Maine Department of Labor said Tuesday.

At the same time, the overall number of violations involving youth workers has also increased, the department said, with the majority of incidents including employing youth workers without a work permit, working outside of the hourly restrictions for their age and working in hazardous occupations not allowed under the law. The rise seems to be linked to increasing numbers of businesses relying more on teen workers because of Maine’s tight labor market.

Last year, there were 325 injury claims filed for workers between 14 and 17 years old, up from 162 in 2012.



• In July 2022, a minor amputated his right index finger while operating a wood splitter at Maloy’s Yard Care in Lisbon Falls, the department said in a citation filed in May. The company also faced 11 other citations related to minors working without work permits, working outside of their restricted hours and work dung the school day. Maloy’s Yard Care paid the department $3,400 in fines.

• At TD Logging in Fort Kent, a 16-year-old driving a company truck was hurt in a vehicle accident at 4 a.m. in August 2022, and a 15-year-old was allowed to use a piece of logging equipment, a forwarder, roughly two dozen times between late June and mid-August last summer, the department said. Another 32 violations for restricted hours and recorded hours were filed against the logging company. TD Logging faced over $17,000 in fines but settled with the state and will only pay $4,343, provided it does not violate any other labor laws for two years.

• In Presque-Isle, a 17-year-old was injured using a meat slicer at Arby’s. The injury was included among 52 other violations related to restricted hours and work permits. Wilcox Dawson Wilcox Inc., doing business as Arby’s, settled for $3,312, provided it stays clean for two years, rather than pay the $13,250 fine.

While most businesses follow the state and federal restrictions for employing minors, Michael Roland, director of the Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Standards, said in a statement that the agency is seeing an increase in the number of work permits denied, the number of violations of child-protective labor laws and reported injuries to minors in the workplace.

The department places the blame partly on the tight labor market, noting a 75% increase in the number of minor work permit applications between 2017 and 2022.

“Employers in Maine and throughout the country are experiencing a tight labor market, and as a result are relying more heavily on younger workers to meet their workforce needs,” the agency said in a news release.

Jessica Picard, department spokesperson, would not speculate on how the increase in hiring young workers correlated with hiring underage workers or violating labor laws but said the department is always happy to be a resource for employers who may have questions.

“The Department would rather work with employers to ensure they are in compliance and provide them with support and information in order to prevent violations from happening in the first place,” she said in an email.

So far this year, the department has received 4,700 work permit applications.

Most Maine labor violations are administrative in nature – violations of allowable working hours or wages — and don’t result in injuries. But those violations can still carry hefty fines.

Becky’s Diner in Portland was hit with 259 violations, including several for allowing two 13-year-olds to work. The diner paid the department $64,750.

Junction Bowl in Gorham was also cited for allowing minors to work restricted hours and faced more than $50,000 in fines for 203 violations. The business settled with the state and will only pay $5,075 as long as it follows the rules for two years.

Friendly Discount in Westbrook was cited for allowing a child under 14 years old to sell liquor and lottery tickets on June 27, 2022. The child is the son of one of the employers, but under Maine statute, the parent has to be the sole owner of the business in order for a minor to work there. The business paid $500 in fines.

The increase in violations of child labor laws comes amid a push from lawmakers in other states to loosen the rules.

Legislators in at least 10 states, including Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa have proposed legislation to let children work in more hazardous jobs, for longer hours and in expanded roles, including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as young as 14, the Associated Press Reported.

