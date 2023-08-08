Marilyn Gugliucci, professor and director of geriatrics education and research at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, has been elected president of the Gerontological Society of America.

An internationally known authority on the study of aging and the care of elders, Gugliucci’s work is dedicated to fighting ageism, advocating for older adults, and educating health care workers and researchers to advance the wellbeing of people over 50.

The society is a multidisciplinary organization focused on research and education in all aspects of aging. Its membership includes over 5,500 researchers, educators and practitioners in the the medical, biological, psychological and social science fields.

At UNE, Gugliucci is founding director of the U-ExCEL older adult fitness and wellness program, and she is co-chair of the Age Friendly University initiatives. An award-winning author and speaker, her nationally recognized Learning by Living clinical programs offer medical students rare immersion opportunities in nursing home and hospice care.

Gugliucci will become vice president of the society in January 2024 and president in January 2025.

