Maine has become the top recipient of targeted spending bills known as earmarks in the U.S. Senate now that Sen. Susan Collins has gained seniority on the Appropriations Committee.

An analysis by CQ Roll Call shows Maine has risen from the sixth-highest recipient a year ago to the top of the list, despite ranking near the bottom when it comes to statewide population. Maine projects would receive $601.7 million in fiscal 2024 under appropriation bills endorsed by the Senate, an increase of $278 million from a year ago, Roll Call reported.

Some of those earmarks were requested by Maine’s junior member, Sen. Angus King, an independent. But the big rise in Senate earmarks for Maine comes after Collins, R-Maine, rose to one of the most powerful posts in the Senate when it comes to spending decisions.

Collins became the ranking minority member and vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee after the retirement last year of her Republican colleague Richard Shelby of Alabama. Shelby had put Alabama at the top of the earmarks chart, and his departure led to a significant drop in funding for projects in that state, Roll Call reported.

Had the Republicans won a majority of seats in the Senate last fall, Collins would have assumed the chairmanship of the committee, which carries even more influence. She also is vice chair of the Defense Appropriations subcommittee.

Maine’s members of the House of Representatives have less influence to shape appropriations bill in that body, however, which means the state will not be the number one recipient after all the appropriations bills are finalized. Unlike in the Senate, representatives of less populous states have limited power, and earmarks tend to flow to the states with the most representatives. Both of Maine’s members also are Democrats, which became the minority party after the midterm elections.

Advertisement

Maine is still expected to be among the top receiving states overall when the Senate and House bills are combined.

“Maine was 14th overall last year in the final spending bill, though it seems likely to break into the top five in total fiscal 2024 earmarks with a total of $628 million thus far in the House and Senate bills. That’s 4th overall behind California, Texas and New York,” Roll Call reported.

Last year was the first in a decade that members of Congress were allowed to request specific funding initiatives for their districts, known as earmarks. The process occurred under tighter rules designed to avoid corruption and abuse. In the House, for instance, each member was limited to just 10 requests, which had to be public and benefit nonprofits and governmental entities, not private firms.

Collins already steered a lot of federal funding to Maine projects even before Shelby’s retirement at the end of 2022. Last year, Collins’ office reported that the senator secured $200.3 million for 105 projects across the state.

The largest chunks of that funding went to University of Maine research into climate, advanced material and composites, wind energy and other programs, and to Maine Department of Transportation road improvement projects. But Collins also funneled federal money into a wide variety of community-level projects, from improved wastewater treatment to organizations that provide health care and workforce development.

All four members of Maine’s delegation secured funding for Maine projects last year. In some cases, more than one member of the delegation will secure funding for the same projects, so the total received by the state will be somewhat less than the total value of the earmarks.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: