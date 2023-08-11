Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t been a member of the Red Sox since 2021, but his former manager still has his back.

The 30-year-old left-hander is having a career year, posting a 2.75 ERA and 1.046 WHIP across 17 starts for the Detroit Tigers. Opposing batters are hitting just .218 with a .594 OPS against him, and his home run and walk percentages are the best he’s put together in his eight seasons in the majors.

In the midst of this impressive campaign, Rodriguez made headlines at the beginning of the month when he vetoed a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, invoking the no-trade clause in his five-year, $77 million contract.

Going to Los Angeles would’ve reunited Rodriguez with several of his Red Sox teammates and put him on a contender. Entering the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the Tigers were 47-59, third in the American League Central, with the fourth-worst record in the AL. The first-place Dodgers were 59-45, the second-best record in the National League.

Nixing the deal resulted in an overwhelming amount of backlash, even after Rodriguez’s agent released a statement on his behalf, explaining that he didn’t want to uproot his family. People couldn’t believe that a player having the best season of his career wouldn’t want to take his talents to a place where he’d have a better chance of winning another World Series ring. The most unkind speculated that Rodriguez was afraid of the challenge, despite reaching the postseason in three seasons with the Red Sox.

Ahead of their series against the Tigers on Friday afternoon, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora politely, but firmly defended Rodriguez.

“I’m very proud of him, very proud of his decision last week,” Cora said. “This is just a game… put everything in perspective.

“You make decisions based on your family. He’s back home and things are well with the family, and I’m very proud of him making that decision, regardless of what people think.”

THREE DAYS AFTER designating infielder Yu Chang for assignment, the Red Sox learned that the defensive standout will remain with the organization.

Chang cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Worcester, where he will join a crowded infield mix in the coming days. Chang’s fate was similar to that of Christian Arroyo, who also joined the WooSox after being designated and subsequently clearing waivers. Chang had the option to reject the assignment but chose to accept it, according to a baseball source. He’s no longer on the 40-man roster.

Chang had a bigger role than anticipated for the first four months of the season but did not hit enough to keep his roster spot with Trevor Story back from injury. Despite being a strong defender and showing some power (six homers), Chang hit just .162 with a .552 OPS in 39 games (including 32 starts). He struck out 34 times in 112 plate appearances (30.4%).

The Sox hope Chang will continue to work on his offensive approach in Worcester, where he’ll compete for playing time with Arroyo and prospects Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton up the middle. Christian Koss, Nick Sogard and Nick Fitzgerald are among the other capable infielders on Worcester’s roster.

BOSTON’S TANNER HOUCK made his second rehab start on Friday, pitching three innings for the Worcester Red Sox.

Houck allowed one hits, struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in the first game of a doubleheader. Worcester lost 7-1.

Houck has been out since he was hit in the face by a line drive in June 16.

Houck made his first rehab start on Aug. 5, allowing two runs on three hits, while walking three and striking out three in 1 2/3 for Worcester.

