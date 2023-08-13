GORHAM – Rosalie Preble Barden, 96, of Gorham, passed peacefully at home on July 29, 2023. Rosalie was a renowned watercolor artist, teacher, singer, and traveler.
She was born in Bath on Sept. 22, 1926, to Clarence Appleton Preble and Grace Gertrude Shea Preble. She married Richard Thomas Barden, Gorham pharmacist, on Sept. 4, 1949. They were married 70 years before Richard passed in 2019.
Rosalie taught art in the Gorham Schools and was an associate professor at USM and at St. Joseph’s College. She was an active member of the First Parish Congregational UCC Church in Gorham since 1948.
She is survived by her three children, Michael Barden, Terrilynn Barden Dubreuil, and Gregory Barden; her half-sister, Grace Ellen Preble Sawyer and her half-brother, Clarence A. Preble “Chip”; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held at the First Parish Church in Gorham on Sept. 23, 1 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.