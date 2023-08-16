A Milo man with a history of domestic violence charges will serve 25 years in state prison for the death of his 1-month-old son.

Reginald Melvin, 30, pleaded guilty this month to domestic violence manslaughter under a deal with prosecutors. He was arrested and charged with murder in August 2021 for the death of his son, Sylus.

Superior Justice Bruce Mallonee on Wednesday sentenced Melvin to 25 years in state prison, with 5 more years suspended and 6 years of probation. Melvin’s attorney clarified Wednesday that he took an Alford plea, where he does not admit guilt but acknowledges that there is enough evidence to find him guilty if he took the case to trial.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said the sentence was rooted in fairness and guidance from lawmakers and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, but said she knows it “can appear to those outside the courts as a very cold, detached process.”

The sentence took into account Sylus’ many injuries, the infant’s age and the fact that his death was a result of domestic violence, she said.

“Sylus died as a result of an individual who did not have the capacity to be a father, did not know how to care for a 1-month-old child,” Zainea said. “It was the shaking and the squeezing of the child, and the hitting of the head that caused his death.”

The murder charge carried a minimum 25-year sentence. Manslaughter convictions have no minimum.

In a police affidavit that led to Melvin’s arrest, Sylus’ mother Desiree Newbert said she woke up early on the morning of Aug. 29, 2021, to find Melvin holding the baby, who was already cold and not breathing. She told police the baby had a cut on his right cheek that wasn’t there when she put him to sleep and he was wearing a different onesie.

She also told police Melvin had threatened to kill everyone in the family on the day Sylus was born, and that he hit and choked her a week earlier. She told police she asked Melvin not to touch the baby because he didn’t know what he was doing and had a history of violence.

A criminal background check through the Maine State Bureau of Identification showed that Melvin had multiple prior convictions and arrests for domestic violence charges and violating protection orders over the last 10 years.

A medical examiner determined Sylus’ death was a homicide after finding multiple signs of blunt force trauma all over the infant’s body. In interviews before his arrest, Melvin didn’t explain to police how the injuries occurred.

Newbert, who called into the sentencing hearing over Zoom, told the judge that Sylus’ life was short, but it had value and meaning. She said it’s been hard on her young daughter, who asks about Sylus regularly. Newbert said she struggles to explain what a “tragedy” is to her daughter, and that it can mean awful things happening to innocent people.

She said they regularly visit Sylus’ grave to leave flowers.

“And she tells him how much she misses him and loves him,” Newbert said.

She addressed Melvin directly at one point, who was sitting at the table in his orange jail uniform, crying with his head in his hands.

“I can see you sitting there,” she said. “There was no reason for you to touch him, Reggie. … You had no right or business touching him. You should be ashamed, and disgusted, and I hope this haunts you for the rest of your life.”

Melvin chose not to address the court. His attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker, briefly spoke about Melvin’s hard upbringing and “bouncing around” between homes.

‘REALLY FRUSTRATING’

Sylus was one of more than two dozen children whose deaths were flagged in 2021 by the Office of Children and Family Services. Of those cases, Melvin was one of four parents who faced criminal charges and whose OCFS files state lawmakers subpoenaed last year as lawmakers sought out explanations for these deaths.

Bill Diamond, a former state senator who now leads a nonprofit that works with families who have dealt with OCFS, has been heavily involved in child advocacy and welfare efforts.

In an interview Tuesday, he said he often meets with parents like Newbert who have lost children and follows these criminal cases.

Diamond said it was “befuddling” that a caseworker didn’t follow up with Newbert after she reached out.

“It’s really frustrating because these kids could’ve been saved,” Diamond said. “One home visit to Sylus’ home in those four weeks could have made a difference. And they didn’t do any of that.”

An agency spokesperson said last week they would release a report of their involvement with Melvin after his sentencing. The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability has reviewed DHHS’ involvement with two other parents sentenced for the deaths of their children. The office has said they will also investigate how DHHS handled Melvin’s case and that of Ronald Harding, who is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Diamond has criticized previous OPEGA reports for “sidestepping” agency failures. In the case of Maddox Williams, a 3-year-old who died in 2021, the OPEGA report claimed the agency did all it could — while referencing several missed opportunities to intervene while Williams was in state custody.

Diamond said he wished that report had included input from Maddox’s grandmother and other relatives who weren’t satisfied with DHHS.

“I don’t expect the memo to say much, nor do I expect the OPEGA report to do anything detrimental to, or cast a dark light on the department,” Diamond said. “That being said, I would hope they would really spend some tie talking to the mother (Newbert), and also the grandmother.”

This story will be updated.

