A Milo man faces sentencing next week, after pleading guilty Monday to manslaughter for the death of his 1-month-old son.

Reginald Melvin was charged with depraved indifference murder in September 2021 for the death of his son, Sylus.

Melvin pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter days before he was scheduled for trial, according to a clerk at Piscataquis County Superior Court. He is now scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday.

Neither Melvin’s attorney nor a spokesperson for the Maine Office of the Attorney General immediately responded to questions Thursday about their plans for sentencing or the reduced charge.

