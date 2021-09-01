MILO — A man who’s faced a series of domestic violence charges has been charged with killing his 1-month-old son, officials said.

Reginald Melvin, 28, of Milo, made his initial court appearance Tuesday on a charge of depraved indifference murder.

Prosecutors say his infant son, Sylus Melvin, died on Sunday, but circumstances surrounding the death have not been released. Milo is in Piscataquis County.

A judge set bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 in property, and impounded a police affidavit with details of the death.

The father’s attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker, didn’t immediately return a message on Wednesday.

Melvin has been charged more than a half-dozen times with crimes of domestic violence, the Bangor Daily News reported. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug possession charges last year and this year, the newspaper said.

