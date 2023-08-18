PARIS — A Norway man who reportedly drove his truck over his estranged wife before stabbing her was charged Friday with her murder.

An Oxford County grand jury handed up an indictment against Andrew J. St. George, 61, charging him with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder.

If convicted, St. George could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

He has been held at Oxford County Jail without bail since his initial court appearance last month.

Police said St. George had called his son and told him he had just killed his wife, Barbara, 60, and planned to kill himself.

He and his wife had been feuding over ownership of the home at 353 Greenwood Road in Norway, where investigators found a 2018 full-size Chevrolet pickup truck registered to St. George parked in the driveway at the home July 7.

A woman was lying face-down under the truck’s driver’s side front tire, police said.

The front and rear quarter panels of the truck showed damage and its bumper was detached from the truck and located down the driveway from where the truck was parked, according to police.

St. George reportedly threw a cellphone at police when they arrived at his home before fleeing, police said.

He was later located in a fenced area behind a parked camper clutching several knives when police took him into custody.

The couple had been separated for two years and reportedly had a history of relationship issues, including verbal and physical abuse, police said.

The medical examiner who conducted an autopsy on Barbara St. George, concluded she “died as a result of injuries sustained as a result of being run over by a vehicle and had sustained multiple stab wounds located in several areas of her body,” police said.

