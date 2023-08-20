Bath Iron Works announced Sunday its largest union approved a new contract offer that includes the biggest pay raises in the union’s history.

The three-year contract for Machinists Union Local S6, which represents about 4,250 of the shipyard’s 6,500 workers, also includes more 401(k) contributions from shipyard owner General Dynamics, higher health insurance premiums, and the elimination of an unpaid week off for members at the end of December.

The pay raises range from 4%-9.5% the first year of the contract, 5% the second year and 4% the third year. They are the biggest pay raises by percentage ever offered to the union, which was founded in 1955. The old contract included annual 3% pay raises.

“This agreement represents our desire to continue working together to deliver the Navy’s ships on time to protect our nation and our families,” BIW said in a statement Sunday. “We appreciate our employees’ participation in the process.”

The shipyard agreed to increase 401(k) matching contributions from 35 cents a dollar up to 5%, to 40 cents in 2025 and 45 cents in 2026. It also agreed to offer a Roth 401(k) starting in 2024.

During the last contract negotiations in 2020, the union held a two-month strike over disagreements about BIW’s use of subcontractors and planned changes to seniority. The two sides quickly agreed to the subcontracting provision this time around.

The 2020 strike, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, put BIW months behind schedule building Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the only vessel it builds. BIW President Chuck Krugh said production has increased in recent months. The shipyard earlier this month was awarded a Navy contract to build three more Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Twelve destroyers are now in the works at the shipyard.

