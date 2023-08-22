The filing period opened this week for candidates seeking to replace Dan Ankeles on the Brunswick Town Council.

Ankeles announced earlier this month he is stepping down at the end of the year to take care of an ailing family member and focus on his legislative work as a state representative. He’s in his second term as an at-large councilor and will have a year remaining in his term when he steps down.

The Town Council on Monday approved holding a special election to fill the last year of Ankeles’ term. Candidates can pick up nomination papers from the town clerk; they must gather 100 signatures from registered voters and return them by Sept. 8. The election is Nov. 7, when voters will also determine several other Town Council and School Board seats.

“I confirmed there was interest in my seat before leaving so I would not leave the town high and dry with a problematic write-in election,” Ankeles said.

In addition to Ankeles’ seat, seats representing District 5, District 7 and an at-large position on the council and School Board will be determined Nov. 7.

