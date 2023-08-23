A 33-year-old New Gloucester man died Wednesday afternoon at Maine Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in North Yarmouth.

The man was identified as Dustin Pepin of New Gloucester, said Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in a release.

Pepin was traveling northbound on the Gray Road, near its intersection with Mill Road, when he attempted to pass a van that was turning onto Gray Road, authorities said. Pepin’s motorcycle struck the driver’s side front corner of the van and began to skid on its side into the opposite lane of travel. Investigators said Pepin fell off the motorcycle and slid into the travel lane.

A car traveling southbound “drove on top of Pepin as he slid in front of her,” Joyce said. Pepin, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters from the North Yarmouth Fire and Rescue department lifted the vehicle off Pepin, who was taken to Maine Medical Center in critical condition. He died at about 4 p.m.

Neither speed nor impaired driving appear to have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

