WINDHAM – Harvey Strum died suddenly and peacefully on Aug. 14, 2023 at the age of 94. ﻿

Harvey was a legend. He survived the holocaust and came to America as a young boy. He had a successful career as a musician as he was a stellar guitar, bass and piano player and had a master’s degree in education from the Manhattan School of Music.

He taught guitar privately and at the Horace Mann School and played countless gigs with fellow jazz greats. He was a member of the New York Local 802 Music Union and was a Korean War era veteran of the U.S. Army.

Harv’s career made being a father unusual as he was out teaching late most weeknights and playing events many weekends. He always found time for his family, especially camping in the summers in New England.

Harv always had great words of wisdom for his children and crazy ideas to make money (most didn’t pan out). He was an inventor, could fix anything and loved big family meals where he specialized in cutting the steak or carving the turkey. He was as cool as a dad could be, often engaging with his children’s friends as if he was one of them. He loved History and to read, especially his favorite book The History of God. He was a loyal and devoted husband to Mimi and an amazing grandfather who was well loved.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Miriam Strum; and grandson; Jacob Cecere.

Harvey is survived by his three children, Amy Strum (partner Doug Bowie), Daniel Strum and Sam Strum (wife Stacy Strum); four grandchildren, Nora Cecere (fiance Kyle Heath) and Elijah, Sophie and Ella Strum; and great-grandson, Anthony Cecere.﻿

Harv made a lasting impression on everyone he met and will be missed and remembered by all that had the privilege and pleasure to know him.

Harv was always aware of the fragility of justice and tolerance and over the past decade became increasingly concerned about the direction we, as humans, were heading.

To honor him, donations can be made to

Peace First

(peacefirst.org),

an amazing organization for young people to make positive change in their communities.