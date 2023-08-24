In support of the Parish Year of the National Eucharistic Revival, the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation is hosting an evening of learning and reflection for older teens and adults focused on each person’s vital service in the community worship of Mass.

The free event, “What Only YOU Can Do at Mass: An Evening for Maine Catholics,” will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

“The session will highlight where Jesus is present in the Mass and explore ways of being intentional about participation in liturgy that can teach us how to act in the world to carry out the mission of the Church,” Lori Dahlhoff, director of the Office of Lifelong Faith Formation, said in a prepared release. “There is no charge thanks to donations to the Catholic Appeal and a grant from the Lay Education and Formation Endowment.”

The evening will be facilitated by Vicki Klima, a highly regarded liturgist and educator, who served as director of the Worship Center for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis for almost 20 years in addition to working in leadership and administration at Catholic parishes and schools. Klima earned a master’s degree in pastoral liturgy from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and authored the book “Participation of the Heart: Deeper Engagement in the Mass,” which was released in 2021.

Pre-registration is appreciated and available at portlanddiocese.org/event/what-only-you-can-do-mass.

