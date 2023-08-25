A judge has delayed the sentencing of a Portland man found guilty of assault for a shooting outside a public housing complex last fall after his attorneys petitioned the court for a new trial.

Abdihamit Ali, 23, was convicted in April of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and criminal mischief after a jury determined beyond a reasonable doubt that he fired several rounds near the Riverton Park public housing complex last September, wounding Marwa Mohammad, 20. Several bullets ricocheted off Mohammad’s parked car and hit a nearby apartment, one piercing a boy’s bedroom while he slept with his mother, according to trial testimony.

Related Man convicted of aggravated assault in Riverton shooting

After multiple delays, Ali was scheduled Friday to receive his sentence for the three charges and possibly a fourth charge, possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. But as some 20 friends and family members of Ali and Mohammad filed into the courtroom, attorneys for both parties left to have an extended conversation with Cumberland County District Court Judge Maria Woodman. When they finally returned nearly an hour after the hearing’s scheduled start time, Woodman announced she would not issue a sentence until she could review and rule on the defense’s motion for a new trial.

The defense’s motion was not immediately available for a reporter to review, and the defense did not explain its argument at Friday’s hearing. The judge said Ali’s attorneys filed the motion after they received “some new information.”

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Ackerman objected to the defense’s push to delay sentencing. While she did not comment on the specific contents of the motion, she said they lacked merit.

“We take issue, strongly, with what has been presented by the defense as the basis for that motion,” she said.

Advertisement

Mohammad’s family members declined to discuss the case Friday.

IDENTIFYING THE SHOOTER



Mohammad told police she had been in a fight with Ali at the Woodfords Club hours before the shooting.

It was roughly 3 a.m. when she arrived in Riverton and saw an unknown vehicle driving toward her at “full speed,” according to an affidavit by Portland Police Detective Matthew Rider.

When the car stopped, a large man came out firing at her and walked toward her until they were face-to-face. She recognized him from the fight at Woodfords, according to the affidavit.

“And he now asked her ‘Do you want to die’ before shooting her in the leg and saying ‘take it (expletive),’” the affidavit states.

Advertisement

Hours later, Mohammad told police that she was familiar with the man who shot her but did not know his name. Officers showed her eight different black-and-white pictures and asked if she recognized the shooter. She pointed to a picture of Ali, according to the affidavit.

“I am 1,000% positive it was him,” she stated.

Ali’s attorneys have argued Mohammad misidentified him. They said the lineup was poorly conducted and that the officer was already familiar with Ali, running the risk that the lineup process was suggestive. There also weren’t enough people in the lineup who were Somali, like Mohammad and Ali, or who were his age. One person was pictured twice, the attorneys argued.

“There are more accurate ways to do photo identifications,” Wentworth said. “The Portland police don’t employ what’s largely considered to be the most accurate way they can do that.”

On Friday, Woodman ruled that Ali was guilty of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person after his defense attorney, Zachary Fey, elected not to dispute the charge.

The defense may present testimony in support of its motion for a new trial on September 14. If Woodman denies that motion, Ali will be sentenced that day.

Elevated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a Class A crime and carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Between all four charges, Ali faces a maximum sentence of 41 years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: