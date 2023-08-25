Prosecutors are appealing a ruling earlier this week that would offer a new trial for a Portland man convicted of manslaughter for killing a 22-year-old Somali man in 2019.

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said she plans to file a notice of intent to appeal Superior Justice John O’Neil’s ruling that vacated a manslaughter conviction against Mark Cardilli Jr., 28. O’Neil said Cardilli’s attorney during the trial failed to properly make a self-defense argument.

In the meantime, Cardilli was granted a $20,000 cash bail on Friday.

Cardilli was charged with murder in 2019 after he admitted to shooting Isahak Muse at the Cardilli family home during an argument. Muse, who was unarmed, was dating Cardilli’s sister. He was acquitted of the more serious charge and found guilty of manslaughter instead. He was sentenced to 7 ½ years in state prison.

Robbin said if the state’s appeal is unsuccessful and Cardilli is given a new trial, prosecutors can’t charge him with murder again because it would violate a provision in the 5th Amendment barring anyone from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

Cardilli appeared in court wearing a tan jumpsuit from the Cumberland County Jail where he was transferred from the Windham Correctional Center this week. Friday’s bail order stipulated that he is not allowed to contact the Muse family or have dangerous weapons. His family declined to speak with a reporter at his hearing.

Just as the court proceedings began, about three dozen members of Portland’s Somali community gathered about a mile away at the Muslim Community Center to express their disappointment in the decision to vacate his conviction. They had just finished afternoon prayers.

“It’s vital for the family, our youth, and our entire society to know that every Mainer’s life is equally valued under the law,” said State Rep. Deqa Dhalac, D – South Portland. “It’s bigger than Isahak and his family. All our lives are really on the line.”

Mahmoud Hassan, board president of the Somali Community Center of Maine, said Muse’s family has suffered a lot and has since moved away from Portland.

He said Cardilli’s successful appeal retraumatizes the community.

“Justice needs to be served. The scale needs to be balanced,” said Abas Mohammed, a friend of Muse.

Fatuma Hussein at the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine described Muse as a “gentle soul” who from a young age helped take care of his mother.

“He cared about human life. Regardless of what background you came from you always deserved a life,” she said.

The group called on the attorney general’s and the governor’s offices to meet with representatives from the Black and Muslim communities to talk about how to fix the justice system. “We know that when it comes to the criminal justice system we don’t get a fair shake,” Hussein said.

O’Neil said in his ruling Tuesday that this was one of the most challenging cases he’s considered in his career. Cardilli’s conviction had already survived an appeal to the state’s highest court in June 2021.

The shooting of Muse, who was Black and Muslim, sparked protests and racial tensions. When Cardilli’s sister took the stand at trial, she testified that her older brother had told her that Somali people are gang members, that Black people shot by police are always the ones at fault and that Muslims are terrorists.

Muse was a frequent guest at the family’s home before his death, according to testimony from the original trial. Though the Cardilli family originally objected to Muse coming over on the evening of March 15, 2019, they eventually agreed to allow him to stay with their daughter Chelsea until 1 a.m.

When Muse refused to leave, Mark Cardilli Jr. and his father attempted to force him from the home. A shoving match soon broke out among the three of them and Chelsea Cardilli. Eventually, Mark Cardilli Jr., an Army veteran, ran upstairs to his room and removed a handgun from a safe. He returned, aimed the gun at Muse and told him to leave.

Cardilli testified that Muse instead ran at him and began throwing punches. After backing down the hallway into a corner – one hand protecting his face from blows and another by his side with the gun – Cardilli raised the gun and shot Muse, he said. Forensic experts for both sides agreed that the shots hit Muse in the back at contact range, though they disagreed about whether Muse was turning to run or was twisting away from the gun.

This story will be updated.

