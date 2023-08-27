“I originally set out to read ‘The Bullet that Missed,’ but discovered that it was the third in a series recounting the adventures of ‘The Thursday Murder Club,’ which is the first in the series, so I read that instead. The Club is made up of seniors living in a retirement community in England. A violent murder of someone they all knew sets them out to solve the crime. Using skills from their working pasts, aided by the police, they put puzzle pieces together to solve the crime. This book (and the series, presumably) contains the classic elements of an absorbing mystery: a murder with tantalizing clues, old secrets revealed, a grizzled detective, a new partner, humor, serious sleuthing, and even a bit of romance.” — SHARON ABAIR, Nobleboro
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. Do your reading habits lighten up in summertime? Is the book on your nightstand a devour-in-a-single-afternoon beach read or a long, leisurely read you can delve into on long, soon-to-end summer afternoons? We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
