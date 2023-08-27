FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

3. “Lessons In Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

4. “The Guest,” by Emma Cline (Random House)

5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

6. “The Only One Left,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

7. “Somebody’s Fool,” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

8. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead)

9. “Dead Man’s Wake,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

10. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Paperback

1. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

2. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin Library)

3. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Too Late,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

6. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

7. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

8. “The Bullet That Missed,” by Richard Osman (Penguin Books)

9. “Just East of Nowhere,” by Scot Lehigh (Islandport)

10. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook,” by Robert McCloskey (Clarkson Potter)

2. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

3. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

4. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “Awe,” by Dacher Keltner (Penguin Press)

7. “What An Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin Press)

8. “The Underworld,” by Susan Casey (Doubleday)

9. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

10. Poverty, by America,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

Paperback

1. “American Prometheus,” by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin (Vintage)

2. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk M.D. (Penguin)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

4. “River of the Gods,” by Candace Millard (Knopf)

5. “Prisoners of the Castle,” by Ben Macintyre (Crown)

6. “Dopamine Nation,” by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton)

7. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

9. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

10. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

