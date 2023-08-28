A woman cleaning out her father’s home in Portland’s Riverton neighborhood Saturday afternoon found two unexploded grenades and a Claymore mine, Portland said Monday.

The woman’s father had recently died. Police did not reveal any more details about the devices, how they ended up in the Verrill Street home or how long they were stored there.

Members of the Portland Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit, or bomb squad, found some of the explosives to be unstable and used a robot to removed them and place them in a containment vessel for disposal. No one was injured and no charges were filed.

Claymore mines have been used by U.S. armed forces since the Vietnam War-era. They can be set up to explode by remote control or by a trip wire.

