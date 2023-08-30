Brunswick Downtown Association will host a community barbecue as a tribute to local first responders and the American Legion will hold a Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 9 at the Town Mall.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Remembrance Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the gazebo. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., hamburgers and hot dogs will be served, and there will be live music and activities for all ages, including corn hole and a bounce house. Attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Local non-profit organizations have been invited to share information and offer activities. For more information, go to brunswickdowntown.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: