Mack, Samuel “Sammy” Sidney 93, of Portland, Aug. 26. Service 10 a.m., Aug. 31, Levy Chapel, Portland, then burial, Temple Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements A.T. Hutchins LLC, Portland
