BATH — A new high school sports season often brings plenty of changes. It’s especially true at Morse High this fall, as the school welcomes a new athletic director and field hockey coach.

Andrew Pelletier replaces Nate Priest as the school’s athletic director while Julie St. Pierre-Adams will lead the field hockey program. She replaces Kerri Reno.

“I am excited to work hard with my coaches and athletes to provide the best experience for them all and to hopefully create some pretty amazing memories,” said Pelletier, who is coming to Morse after holding the same position at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn last year.

Pelletier had been the director of coaching and director at Seacoast United Maine Sports club.

“I love to work with coaches and student-athletes,” he said. “I have been in the athletic administrator role for many years and there is nothing better than seeing coaches and athletes from your programs succeed on and off the fields. My life has revolved around sports ever since I can remember and many of those years were in the Midcoast area. It’s a really special part of the state to me and I couldn’t be more excited to represent the athletic department at Morse High School.”

The move came just days before the fall season started, but Pelletier said it’s been a smooth transition.

“The transition has happened really quickly, but everyone has been amazing,” he said. “I left a great school community pretty late in the summer due to the amazing opportunity that Morse High School offered me. Everyone so far has gone above and beyond to make me feel welcomed. Morse High School offers beautiful facilities with incredible community support. High school athletics are at their best when the crowds are filled with their family members, friends and the community population.”

St. Pierre-Adams previously assisted Reno for a couple of seasons before accepting an assistant coaching position at Mt. Ararat with Krista Chase in 2017.

St, Pierre-Adams is familiar with the Morse program as three of her daughters — Vanessa, Kimberly, and Kennedy — all played field hockey for the Shipbuilders. Pelletier’s fourth daughter, Rebekah, plays for Mt. Ararat.

“I know many in both districts and communities and that helps getting to know the team,” said St. Pierre-Adams, who played three years of field hockey at Mt. Ararat. “I coach field hockey all year. During the off season, I coach through Maine Styx and this also makes it fun to see players on other teams that I have worked with or that have played or competed with my daughters, especially on the college level.”

St. Pierre-Adams acknowledged adjustments will be needed.

“This will be a building and learning year for myself as their coach and for the players,” she said. “With numbers so low last year, offensive and defensive skills were challenging to develop. Focusing on the mental game, basic skills and health will be in my approach.”