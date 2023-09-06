BRUNSWICK – With a solid group of returning leadership and talent, including some players who have some valuable playoff experience, the Brunswick/Mt. Ararat/Morse volleyball team enters the fall season with high expectations.

“Our four returning varsity seniors are hard-working, team-oriented players who will be asked to consistently perform at a high level to elevate themselves and their teammates,” said third-year coach Janey Martin. “I look forward to helping them progress and excel on the court over the course of this season and to foster a healthy, competitive practice environment that pushes my entire roster to elevate their level of play to earn their game minutes.”

The returning seniors are Abrielle St. Pierre, Cecelia Slocum, Elizabeth Putnam and Lea Sharon. All four go to Brunswick High. Mt. Ararat junior Elle Martin also returns to the squad.

“Elizabeth Putnam has been (a key player) for the varsity team since I took over,” said Martin, who lost two second-team all-conference setters to graduation. “Her skills and knack for a solid first touch have been consistent and the backbone of our defense. However, she also is a talented setter and consistent all-around, so she has filled the setter role to start this season. Elizabeth was no question the player to step in and lead the team through setting. Her work ethic and drive have proven to be a winning combination for learning the new position and role asked of her for this season.”

Martin said she plans to have Putnam become more of a defensive specialist, but added changes could be made to better suit the team.

A pair of newcomers to the varsity team this year are sophomore Yuiza Rodriquez and senior Liz Bungham, both from Morse.

“Liz is new to organized, school volleyball this season, but has earned her spot and has a great competitive focus and energy that will allow her the opportunity to contribute in some exciting ways, if she continues training and practicing the way she has so far, said Martin. “Yuiza is our youngest player on (the) varsity roster. She was part of the program last season as a freshman on the junior varsity roster.

The Dragons opened the season with a 3-0 win over Lewiston and a 3-0 match to Messalonskee on Tuesday.