After eight years as a Boy Scout, 16-year-old Ansel Goode is striving to become an Eagle Scout by giving back to his community through his project of repairing a weathered building at Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture & the Environment.

Goode, of Freeport, said Wolfe’s Neck has been a huge part of his life and has taught him about sustainable farming during summer camp and school field trips.

“I wanted to help an organization that has helped me in the past,” Goode said.

Goode will repair the Haze Hut, a multiuse building on the farm, by replacing its doors, siding and rotted trim, and adding a deck to the entrance.

“These renovations will make the building look more appealing to the public and allow easier access,” he said.

To become an Eagle Scout, Goode must plan and execute a project that benefits the community and requires a minimum of 100 hours of work. Goode said by dedicating his spare time and collaborating with volunteers, he will complete the renovation in October. A project like this isn’t cheap, but he said Hancock Lumber “graciously” donated materials for the trim and the deck, and any remaining costs he hopes to fund with donations.

Goode’s mother, Sue Jones, described her son as a “quiet and determined leader” and said she can’t wait to see the end result.

Scoutmaster Andrew Goode of Troop 45, in Freeport, who is Ansel Goode’s father, said only 6% of Scouts registered with Boy Scouts of America complete an Eagle project, and it can take up to six months from start to finish.

“Ansel’s project will provide new and expanded environmental education opportunities and retreats for day camps and school classes that visit Wolfe’s Neck Farm throughout the year,” Andrew Goode said. “Hundreds of kids will be able to enjoy the Haze Hut for years to come.”

Wolfe’s Neck Marketing and Communications Manager Madison Moran said the Haze Hut is a historical pillar on the farm.

“One of the families here that preserved Wolfe’s Neck Farm gave us that building for educational use, so it has been our property for a while now and has been part of our educational programming,” Moran said. “We are happy Ansel has stepped up and is going to start working on it.”

Donations to the project can be sent via Venmo @Andrew-Goode-10.

