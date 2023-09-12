An 18-unit affordable housing complex near downtown Bath is in the works.

The nonprofit Bath Housing Development Corporation announced this week construction will begin in early 2024 on a 5.2-acre parcel at 520 Centre St., next to Rocky’s Ace Hardware. The four-story building will have two-bedroom apartments on the top three floors, with the first floor slated for Bath Housing’s new administrative offices.

“Housing is an obstacle for so many people, and we’re excited to be adding new apartments in the community,” said Debora Keller, Bath Housing’s executive director.

Only people making up to 80% of the region’s median income will be eligible to rent the apartments. Currently, for one person, that amount is $51,800. For two people, it’s $59,200, and for a family of four, $74,000.

Construction is expected to be completed by early to mid-2025. Keller said it was too early to project what rent prices will be.

The state agency MaineHousing is providing about $5.4 million in loans, $3.3 million of which is forgivable, for the project, according to Keller. The agency provided financing through the new Rural Affordable Rental Housing Program funded in part by the American Rescue Plan.

“This property — and this project — are one step forward in our efforts to expand housing options here in Bath,” Keller said, adding the total cost of the project is still being calculated.

Bath Housing purchased the property in December 2021 for $500,000, according to city records. It’s across the street from the corporation’s Congress Avenue administrative offices, which will move to the new building for space “more suitable to our needs,” Keller said. She said the Congress Avenue building will be turned into housing.

The new apartment complex will have fiber internet and no fossil fuel systems. It will be wired for future installation of electric vehicle chargers and solar panels. Portland-based Ryan Senatore Architecture is designing the building, and Brunswick-based Ouellet Construction is the project’s construction manager.

Keller said there are plans for another apartment building on the property that would have 20 to 30 more units.

“Bath Housing is committed to finding housing solutions so people from all backgrounds and income levels can live, work and thrive in our community,” she said.

Nearby on Summer Street, a developer is building The Uptown, a 50-unit affordable housing complex for people 55 and older.

