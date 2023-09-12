Johnson Hall in Gardiner presents an evening of stand-up comedy hosted by Mark Turcotte. Give your funny bone a workout as some of New England’s funniest comics take the stage and present their unique brand of humor.

Comedians featured this month are Tuck Tucker, Dennis Fogg and Joe Flynn.

Johnson Hall’s “On the Road” stand-up comedy series presents a double-headliner show with Tucker and Fogg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Blind Pig Next Level in Gardiner. The show will also feature Flynn and Turcotte.

Tucker’s verbal wit and physical comedy have made him a favorite throughout New England. He’s a founding member of Portland’s “Running with Scissors” improv group and was a finalist on HBO’s Lucky 21 Comedy Showcase. He has performed at the Hartford Funny Bone, the Rhode Island Comedy Connection and the Comedy Nest in Montreal.

Fogg’s comedy and restaurant, Uncle Andy’s Diner in South Portland, was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible.” The Portland resident was a finalist in the “Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest” at Mohegan Sun and has performed at Foxwoods Casino, Hollywood Casino and Dick Doherty’s Comedy Den in Boston.

Each show runs about 90 minutes. Performances are intended for mature audiences and will contain adult language and content. Ages 21 and up only. Tickets are $22 for all seats, general admission. Advance tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org. For more information, call 582-7144. Box office hours are from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Blind Pig Next Level is located at 11 Mechanic St. This venue is not handicapped accessible.

