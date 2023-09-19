New Ventures Maine in partnership with Main Street Bath and GoDaddy Inc. has opened registration for the Grow Your Business Online program for fall 2023. The in-person program is open to those operating businesses in Bath and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.

The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow. Unlike tech-focused business accelerators, the goal of this program is to serve small-business entrepreneurs who comprise much of Maine’s economy.

“I’ve taken every available business course that NVME offers and built my e-commerce site through Grow Your Business Online,” Melaina Maloney, owner of Top of Turtle Island Gifts, said in a prepared release. “I am currently running my business and designing and making art full time, selling at craft fairs and at my local farmers market. I’m amazed at how much I have been able to accomplish.”

Grow Your Business Online will run from 3-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 5 for five weeks at the Patten Free Library. A networking celebration on Nov. 2 will conclude the class. This in-person program will provide the tools and knowledge for business owners to create a compelling website or update an existing site for their small business. Topics covered will include creating a standout virtual brand, website and e-commerce presence, and mentoring support for entrepreneurs. The concluding networking celebration will feature two cash prizes from Main Street Bath, a showcase of business websites and light refreshments.

This program requires an internet-accessible device. Visit newventuresmaine.org for more information and to register.

