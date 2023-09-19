Another bomb threat was directed at Topsham’s Mt. Ararat Middle School Monday.

On Sunday night, someone left a voicemail on a school staff member’s line saying there was a bomb in the school, according to school district interim Superintendent Heidi O’Leary. The voicemail was discovered Monday morning before students arrived and classes were canceled.

On Monday around 7 p.m., the school received another voicemail with a bomb threat, according to O’Leary. She said classes were being held as usual Tuesday, with Topsham police officers stationed at the school. She gave parents and guardians the option to not send their students to school.

“We understand that these are trying circumstances, and we fully respect your role as parents and guardians in making the best decisions for your children,” O’Leary said in a phone message to parents Monday night. “Should you choose not to send your child to school tomorrow due to concerns arising from the situation, please know such absence will not be counted against them.”

Also on Monday, authorities said someone texted police saying there was an active shooter at Casco Bay High School in Portland, a claim that turned out to be false. Police were investigating if it was connected to the Topsham bomb threat Monday.

This story will be updated.

