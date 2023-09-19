BRUNSWICK – Theresa M. Favreau-Michaud, age 93, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at The Vicarage by the Sea in Harpswell. She was born Sept. 26, 1929 in Brunswick, the daughter of Felix and Claire Caron Masse.

Terry attended St. John’s School and graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1947. She married Ronald Favreau December 26, 1950. She and her husband raised their family of 6 children in Brunswick, and later worked as the secretary in “the office” for St. John’s School for many years. She and Ronald were married for 51 years when he passed away in 2002. Terry married Russell Michaud in 2004 until his passing in 2015.

She was very active in the town of Brunswick serving as a poll worker, a volunteer and donor at the Red Cross Blood Drives, and a devoted member of St. John’s Church. Terry was often recognized as the lady who walked and rode her bike all around town.

Terry loved hosting family dinners especially to celebrate birthdays and holidays, she enjoyed spending time at the family cottage, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and events throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her brother Peter Masse.

Terry is survived by her children Christine Deweese of Clermont, Fla., Marc Favreau of Greenwich, Conn., James Favreau of Fayette, John Favreau and his wife Mandy Madsen of Brunswick, Paul Favreau and his wife Kelley of Topsham, and Andrew Favreau and his wife Heidi of Yarmouth; as well as eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.

The family wishes to thank the loving staff of The Vicarage by the Sea for the exceptional care their mom received for the past year and a half.

﻿Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s the Baptist Church, Pleasant St. Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick.

﻿Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to

either the St. John’s School or the Red Cross.

Please make checks payable to:

Memorial Donation-St. John’s School

37 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or to:

The American Red Cross at

https://my.lifetoday.org/give

