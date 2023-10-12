This year, the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Saturday farmers market at Crystal Spring Farm was voted the “Best Farmers Market in Maine” in this year’s National Farmers Market Celebration hosted by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition.

Established in 1999 to advance the land trust’s mission of supporting local agriculture, the market hosts over 30 local vendors and is one of the largest of the 115 summer farmers markets in the state, according to a prepared release.

This year, food vendor Empanada Club was awarded a pink ribbon at MOFGA’s Common Ground Country Fair, artist Ana Inciardi was written up in the New York Times “T List,” Bread & Friends chef Jeremy Broucek was recognized with the 2023 Star Chefs Coastal New England Rising Stars Award and some of the regular musicians learned that a photograph of them playing at the BTLT farmers market is the main photo on Wikipedia’s page for “bluegrass music.”

The location of the farmers market, Crystal Spring Farm, is a 331-acre example of successful mixed-use land with public-access trails, working farmland, valuable habitat for countless wildlife and plant species, a thriving community garden, and more, all conserved forever.

