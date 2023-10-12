Join the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust for a free Zoom lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, to learn about jumping worms and how to identify them in your garden. Jumping worms, also known as snake worms, are an invasive species that can impact local gardens and ecosystems by rapidly changing soil composition and plant communities.

KELT will host entomologist Brittany Schappach from Maine Forest Service, who will talk about the history, biology, forest impacts and management of invasive jumping worms in Maine.

The following week, KELT will host a “Learning Conversation: How to Manage Jumping Worms in your Garden” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Freight Shed in Bath. KELT will share the story of how its community garden discovered the worms in its raised beds, and everyone will be invited to share best practices going into the winter and spring garden seasons. KELT encourages any local land trusts, garden clubs, community gardens, community members and home gardeners to come if you suspect you have jumping worms or if you would like to be better prepared for this invasive spreading through the Midcoast area.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the Oct. 17 presentation or to join us in person for the Oct. 24 learning conversation. For more information and to sign up, visit KELT’s website at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

