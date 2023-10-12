People Plus, in partnership with Spectrum Generations, is hosting its free Senior Health Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Brunswick Recreation Center at 220 Neptune Drive on Brunswick Landing. Admission is free and the first 500 people at the event will get a free swag bag. Free activities, information and entertainment will be held throughout the morning. Last year’s expo had 600 participants, and this year’s event will feature a record number of exhibitors with 100 businesses, programs and services represented. The expo gives attendees the opportunity to learn what services are available in the Midcoast region to live longer, healthier, happier lives.

Maine has the highest percentage of older adults in the country; and the Midcoast senior population is growing the fastest. The People Plus Senior Health Expo brings together a variety of resources for this increasingly important segment of the community. The Expo provides an opportunity to learn about products and services in the categories of medical services, fitness and health, technology, legal, community services, housing/respite care, finance and more.

Free activities throughout the event include a flu shot (high dose and regular) and COVID vaccine clinic with Mid Coast–Parkview Health, Technology Help Desk, performances by Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program Sharing Table, Curtis Library Bookmobile, free vascular ultrasound screening for vein disease and carotid artery disease courtesy of The Vascular Care Group, and a live remote broadcast with Jim Bleikamp and Radio Midcoast WCME.

Bring in your items from home and get help with sewing projects, lamp repair, jewelry repairs, knife sharpening and general electrical repair, courtesy of Curtis Library’s Repair Café. Plus, there will be raffles to win two round-trip tickets on the Amtrak Downeaster or a lifetime membership to People Plus.

Additional activities include Yellow Dot registration, Good Morning and Volunteer Transportation Network program registration, and book signings and author chats courtesy of the People Plus Write On Writers group. Free Wicked Joe Coffee and healthy refreshment choices including fruit, granola bars, various snacks and more will be offered for free.

“By the year 2025, one-quarter of Maine’s population will be over age 65,” People Plus Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton said in a prepared release. “Our hope is to connect all those residents with area service providers, and the expo is the perfect place to do it. With the swag bags and vendor tables, it’s like Halloween for seniors.”

For more information, visit peopleplusmaine.org or call (207) 729-0757.

