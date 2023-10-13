FREEPORT – Steven Day Sr., 87, of Freeport, Oct. 7, 2023.

Services, Monday Oct. 16 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Visitation 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Freeport.

Arrangements are under the care of Brackett Funeral Home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous