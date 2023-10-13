FREEPORT – Steven Day Sr., 87, of Freeport, Oct. 7, 2023.

Services, Monday Oct. 16 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Visitation 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Freeport.

Arrangements are under the care of Brackett Funeral Home.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.