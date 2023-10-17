Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences broke ground on the new center for ocean education and innovation on Oct. 12. The event brought together over 200 government and community leaders, supporters and staff to the laboratory’s campus to begin the transformation. From left: Chris Salatino (Bigelow Laboratory), David Harris (Bigelow Laboratory), David Whitt (Bigelow Laboratory), Mark Lee (Harriman Associates), Dave Thomas (Consigli Construction Co. Inc.), Bill Burgess (Bigelow Laboratory), Jennifer Custhall (Bigelow Laboratory), Greg Powell (Harold Alfond Foundation), U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, Deborah Bronk (Bigelow Laboratory), Gov. Janet Mills, Wendy Wolf (Bigelow Laboratory), Scott Wilkinson (Office of U.S. Sen. Angus King) and Sarah Lawrence (Office of Congresswoman Chellie Pingree). Courtesy of Bigelow Laboratory