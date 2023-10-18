A candidate forum will be held at Curtis Memorial Library next week featuring those running for Town Council.

The forum, sponsored by the library and the League of Women Voters, is 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Librarian Hazel Onsrud will ask the candidates a series of questions formulated by volunteers.

Candidates for two at-large council seats and two district council seats are expected to attend. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Only one of the races — for outgoing Councilor Kathy Wilson’s at-large seat — is contested, with three candidates: Chris Teel, Nathan MacDonald and Camden Reiss. Incumbent District 5 Councilor Jennifer Hicks is running for election unopposed, as is former Councilor Steve Weems, who is running for the District 7 seat being vacated by council Chairperson James Mason, and James Ecker, who is running for the at-large seat being vacated by Dan Ankeles.

Voting will be held at Brunswick Junior High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Citizens can request absentee ballots through the town clerk or an online state portal.

Also on the ballot are three uncontested School Board races. Sarah Singer (District 7) and William Thompson (at-large) are running for reelection, while William Walsh (District 5) is running to replace Lauren Watkinson, who is not seeking reelection. Those candidates will not be at the forum Oct. 27.

