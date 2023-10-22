The Brunswick Fire Department, like many municipal departments across the state, is struggling to find enough firefighters.

Eight of the department’s 41 firefighting positions are vacant, forcing those on the job to work overtime to make up the difference.

“It’s not sustainable in the long run,” Town Manager John Eldridge told the Town Council last week. “The public should appreciate how hard they’re working to fill those shifts and pick up the slack.”

Fire Chief Ken Brillant said the vacancies are due to a combination of retirements, people leaving to work for other fire departments, going back to school or leaving the profession.

“It’s a constant battle,” Brillant said of filling positions. “We used to have 60 applicants for one position. Now we have eight openings and we might get one applicant for a position.”

The shortage has become worse this year despite the council and the firefighters’ union agreeing to a new contract in May that included an 8% pay hike. The starting salary for the most basic firefighting position also jumped from $19.72 an hour to $21.30. At the time of the new contract, there were three vacancies.

Brillant said fire departments across the state have been increasing pay and more switching from volunteer to paid forces.

“More positions means more opportunities,” he said. “There are career departments that are trying to increase their manpower. There are small departments making the transition to full time. … Some people are saying, ‘Hey, I can get paid the same or more money at a department that’s not quite as busy, that’s closer to home.’ There are a multitude of issues.”

Eldridge suggested the council revisit the firefighters’ union contract again, while Brillant said the department is fast-tracking the applicant testing process.

The chief said the department is doing the best it can.

“No call has gone unanswered,” he said. “The people that are here working are doing a tremendous job and putting in a lot of effort.”

Eldridge noted the police department and public works also have several vacancies. Police have focused on recruiting underrepresented demographics like women to try to make up the difference.

“Everyone is having problems getting people,” he said.

The manager said while the staffing shortage has saved the town some money, there could be other costs.

“It may sound good from a finance point of view, but it’s not good from a public safety point of view,” he said. “We desperately need those people on the street and not being worn out.”

