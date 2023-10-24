Bath-Brunswick Respite Care Executive Director Nancy Herk recently announced her plans to retire at the end of December after leading the organization for nearly 30 years. During that time, the annual client base has grown 10-fold and the number of services offered by the organization has also expanded greatly, to provide counseling for caregivers and families, support groups, and resources like community education programs at its renovated facility at 9 Park St., Bath.

“The Midcoast community has benefited greatly from Nancy’s passion, leadership and partnership building,” Dr. James Parmentier, BBRC board chairperson, said in a prepared release. “The BBRC staff, the board, and our many friends and referring partners feel privileged to have worked with Nancy throughout her tenure and are enormously grateful for her many contributions. Nancy informed us of her decision well in advance, which allowed us plenty of time to identify a new executive director and coordinate a seamless transition.”

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as the executive director of BBRC since 1992,” Herk said. “I am proud of the organization we are today. The commitments of our staff, board, volunteers and donors work together every day to further our mission and ensure that our work will continue. I could not be more pleased with the bright future this remarkable organization has in front of it.”

A reception to honor and celebrate Herk’s long history of leading Bath-Brunswick Respite Care will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath.

