Cabot Mill Antiques is celebrating 27 years in business with 20% off storewide discounts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 5. The event-filled shopping weekend will include refreshments, door prizes and gift certificates.

Located in the Fort Andross building at 14 Maine St., Brunswick, Cabot Mill Antiques offers an array of treasures with a price range for all types of budgets, including period furnishings, jewelry, rare books, art, textiles, nautical salvage, furniture, rugs, clocks, quilts, glassware, ironstone, pottery and ceramics.

The celebratory weekend includes free appraisals by appraiser Daniel Buck Soules from 1-4 p.m. both days. Limit three items per customer, pre-registration required day of. Soules has been involved in the sale and appraisal of antiques and fine art since the early 1970s. He started his career in the family antiques business as a young man and began auctioneering in 1975. With more than 40 years of auction and estate sales experience, Soules specializes in Americana, principally 18th and 19th centuries; Shaker items; and 19th- and 20th-century paintings. He appeared for 11 years as an independent appraiser in decorative arts and collectibles on the PBS television program “Antiques Roadshow.”

Cabot Mill Antiques has been featured in an array of publications, including Country Home Magazine, Down East Magazine – Guide to Maine Antiquing and The New York Times Style Magazine – A Local’s Guide to Portland, Maine And Beyond. The store has also been seen on numerous television shopping guide and destination programs.

For more information, contact Deborah Stufflebeam, Cabot Mill Antiques manager, at 725-2855 or cabot@waterfrontme.com, or visit the store’s website at cabotiques.com.

