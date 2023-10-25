RICHMOND – Jan passed away at her home on Oct. 19, 2023, with friends and hospice by her side. She was born on May 28, 1958, in Leonardtown, Md.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry Milford Rice and Tillie Patricia Kerepka Rice, and a sister Patricia Graves.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Touchton and Nicole Seigars Greenleaf; three grandchildren Xaviar, Wyatt and Victor Poissonnier; brother-in-law, Bob Graves (Janice); long time partner and friend Colby Thayer, friend and caretaker Laurie Cromwell.
Jan worked at General Dynamics (Bath Iron Works Corporation) for 38 years before retiring. She enjoyed helping others by donating blood and supporting various organizations. She enjoyed camping, boating, fourwheeling, card games and campfires. She had a big heart and a caring soul.
