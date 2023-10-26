PLYMOUTH, Mass. – Patricia “Pat” Coffin Davis, of Needham and North Falmouth, Mass., passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2023, at the Newfield House in Plymouth, Mass. She was 89 years old.

Born in Brunswick, Maine, the daughter of the late Dorothy A. (Rumrill) and Philip E. Coffin. She grew up on the coast of Maine and graduated from Brunswick High School and Colby College where she met her husband John G. “Jack” Davis. They were married for 57 years when he passed away in 2012.

﻿Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years after graduating. They lived briefly in Virginia and then two years in Orleans, France. During that time one of their sons was born in France. When they returned from France, they lived in West Springfield, Mass. for 10 years and then Needham, Mass. for 22 years.

She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom until her sons went to college. She then worked at Brine Sporting Goods, Babson College and for a New Balance manufacturers rep in Boston.

﻿When Jack retired in 1992, they moved full time to their vacation home in N. Falmouth, Mass. Pat loved the beach and especially enjoyed swimming in the ocean. Jack and Pat took yearly trips to Marco Island, Fla.

﻿Their life was very family oriented. Both she and her husband had great parents and siblings. They enjoyed many family gatherings, as well as trips with their children and sibling’s children.

She leaves her two sons John P. Davis of Framingham, Mass. and Mark W. (Sam) Davis and wife Peggy of Duxbury, Mass.; and her grandchildren John J. Davis III and Sara Kelley Davis. She also leaves her sister Jayne Coffin Palmer (William F. King J.) of Bath, Maine and her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Williams (Dr. Richard S. Williams) of Charlottesville, Va. and brother-in-law Stephen F. Davis of York, Maine; and five nephews and nieces. Pat was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Stephanie Davis.

﻿There will be a private family service at the Brackett Funeral Home and burial at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Donations may be made in Pat’s memory to:

The Michael J. Fox Foundation For

Parkinson’s Research

﻿Grand Central Station

P.O. Box 4777

New York, NY 10163-4777

