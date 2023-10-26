Parts of the Midcoast were locked down Thursday as police searched for a gunman suspected of killing 18 people in Lewiston Wednesday night.

Shelter-in-place orders were issued in Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Lisbon and Richmond. Authorities said Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, is a suspect in the shootings, which happened at a Lewiston bowling alley and bar. Authorities said his white Subaru Outback was found near the Lisbon boat dock on Frost Hill Avenue near Route 196. He remained at large Thursday afternoon.

Schools, businesses and government offices across the region were closed as a precaution Thursday. Bowdoin, Lisbon and Brunswick government offices, as well as Sagadahoc County offices, were closed.

“Many in Brunswick are personally affected by this tragedy and are mourning the loss of friends and family,” the Brunswick Town Council said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to them. We also have many staff members, both at the Town and the School Department, who are residents of the Lewiston and Lisbon areas. Our hearts go out to them as well as, [sic] as we pray for their continued safety.

“We are Mainers. We stand with Lewiston and with all of our neighboring communities impacted by this tragedy.”

Bath Iron Works remained open Thursday but workers under lockdown/shelter-in-place orders were told not to report to work. Among the victims was a BIW pipefitter. Many of the shipyard’s 6,500 workers live in the Lewiston area.

“We are devastated by the terrible events that occurred in Lewiston on Wednesday night,” BIW President Chuck Krugh said in a statement.

Bowdoin College was placed on “lockout” status Wednesday night, meaning all exterior building doors were locked. It remained in lockout Thursday, and all in-person classes were canceled. The college said it increased its security presence, discouraged large outdoor gatherings and was deciding whether to hold its upcoming Family Weekend events.

“I am heartsick today — for the dead and wounded in Lewiston and their families and loved ones, for those whose lives are upended by this senseless and horrible violence, and for all who are traumatized by the deep fear and uncertainty that it leaves in its wake,” Bowdoin President Safa Zaki wrote in a message to the school community. “My thoughts are also with our faculty and staff colleagues and the students at Bates, as they experienced this violence so close to their campus and their homes and workplaces. I can imagine the shock and grief they are feeling.

“The Bowdoin community has also suffered — some directly and others through the hours of not knowing how this terrible incident will end. I commend our students for their calm and their compassion.”

L.L. Bean’s flagship store in Freeport, which is normally open 24 hours a day, closed Thursday, as did its manufacturing facilities in Lewiston and Brunswick, and corporate headquarters.

“Maine is more than just a place to us; it’s our home, our community and our family,” the company wrote in a Facebook post. “Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone effected by this tragedy in our beloved state. We urge all of our neighbors to stay safe and look out for one another while we process these events together.”

The Brunswick Walmart, Topsham Target, and Hannaford stores in Brunswick and Topsham were also closed Thursday.

Schools in Maine School Administrative District 75, which includes Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Topsham, were also closed, as were schools in Lisbon, Brunswick, Wiscasset, and the Bath and Freeport regions.

“This senseless and intentional act of violence and disregard for human life is unimaginable,” Jean Skorapa, superintendent of the Freeport-area school district, wrote in a message to the school community. “Many of you have personal connections to Lewiston, including staff members who reside there, parents who work in the city, or others who have friends or relatives in the area. As a school district, our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the entire Lewiston community.”

Heidi O’Leary, SAD 75 interim superintendent, wrote, “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always my top priority. Though we have robust safety protocols and have conducted active shooter training, we feel it is best to take time to support our community during this incredibly difficult time. … We will be offering counseling services and doing everything we can to help our students and families process this tragedy.”

Thirteen people were injured in the shootings, according to Maine State Police. Most were being treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston; at least one person was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick had not received any victims as of Thursday but was prepared.

“We’re ready if need be,” said Mid Coast Hospital spokesperson John Martins. “We drill for this all the time.”

Martins said the hospital was placed in “controlled access,” with extra personnel at entrances to screen patients and visitors. Topsham Internal Medicine, which is part of the hospital system, was closed Thursday.

Card is a trained firearms instructor who police believe is in the U.S. Army Reserve out of Saco. Authorities said more than 350 law enforcement agents and several helicopter crews were searching for Card Thursday, concentrating on Lisbon.

The Times Record staff writer Luna Soley contributed to this report.

