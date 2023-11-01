For nearly two decades Boothbay Harbor’s historic Opera House has been transformed each December with a display of dozens of gingerbread houses and castles, cabins and camps and more.

The exhibit of gingerbread creations is the result of novices as well as seasoned professionals designing and creating original gingerbread structures for the annual Gingerbread Spectacular.

In preparation for this year’s Spectacular, the Opera House is offering a free class in the art of creating gingerbread structures. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Kevin Kiley will shed his lighting director hat and replace it with his gingerbread baker’s cap as he shares trade secrets. He will present fail safe methods for ensuring that gingerbread creations stand up versus slump down, for icing that is guaranteed to set up and hold structures together, and Kiley will share ideas for roof lines, candy decorating and more.

The class is open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no fee for the class, but advance registration is required in order to ensure sufficient materials are available. Call (207) 633-6855 to register or send an email to info@boothbayoperahouse.com. The class begins at 3 p.m., doors open at 2:45 p.m.

Those interested in creating an entry for this year’s Gingerbread Spectacular, set for Dec.15-17, are not required to participate in the free class, but are encouraged to contact the Opera House to get this year’s entry form and details. The Opera House is open to the public Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: