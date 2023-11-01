Canadian folk singer James Keelaghan and David Woodhead will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18, as part of Concerts for a Cause series to raise money for Oasis Free Clinics and the Midcoast New Mainers Group.

James Keelaghan is one of Canada’s most respected musicians, known for his lilting baritone voice, his driving rhythm guitar, and his finely crafted stories. Over the course of 13 albums, he has earned many nominations and awards, including a Juno, a Canadian Folk Music Award, and first prize in the prestigious USA Songwriting Competition. Aside from making music, Keelaghan broadcasts on CBC and hosts two shows on CKUA in Alberta.

Keelaghan studied history at the University of Calgary, and his passion for stories, old and new, informs some of his best-known songs. Many of the lyrics in his songs display a concern about social problems and justice in society. Examples of such themes include “Kiri’s Piano,” about the internment of Japanese Canadians and “House of Cards” about the financial crisis of 2007.

It was Dave Marsh, the award-winning American music critic who stated that James Keelaghan is “Canada’s finest songwriter.”

For this concert, Keelaghan will be accompanied by session musician David Woodhead on bass. Woodhead collaborated on about 300 albums and worked with many influential artists. His own music draws from the intimacy of the folk world, the harmonic sensibilities of jazz, and a sense of precision from classical arranging, with room for freedom in individual expression and improvisation.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, or $10 for students and children. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or online at ticketstripe.com/keelaghan/

