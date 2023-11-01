The principal of Wiscasset Middle High School was placed on paid leave and school officials are mum as to why.

Gina Stevens was just named principal in March. Wiscasset schools Superintendent Kim Andersson told the Wiscasset Newspaper Tuesday Stevens was placed on paid administrative leave and called it a “confidential personnel matter.” She told the newspaper the school’s administrative team will assume her duties.

Andersson did not reply to a phone call and emails Wednesday. Members of the School Committee did not reply to emails seeking comment. The committee’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Wiscasset Middle High School library.

Stevens could not be reached for comment.

She joined the school district in 2020 as the individualized education plan coordinator and in February was named interim principal after Charles Lomonte stepped down for health reasons, according to The Lincoln County News. Stevens said she has held multiple school positions, including principal, assistant principal, interim superintendent, secondary science teacher and district testing coordinator, over her career.

At the time, Stevens told the School Committee she would work to improve the quality of education and student test scores, which needed “intensive intervention,” according to the publication.

“I will be focusing on the quality of instruction in the classrooms, removing, to the best of my ability, any impediment to student learning,” she said.

She was officially given the principal job the following month.

In a Times Record interview in June, Stevens gave glowing praise of the school’s valedictorian.

