Hires, promotions, appointments

Kathleen Grenier was promoted to branch operations manager at Saco & Biddeford Savings in Scarborough. She joined the company in 2012 at its Westbrook branch. Michelle Bellerose has been promoted to senior commercial loan administrator and named an Officer of the Bank. Jessi Knowlton has been hired as vice president, market manager at the South Portland branch. She most recently worked as an assistant vice president, branch manager at KeyBank in Saco.

Greater Portland Landmarks has added Deb Andrews, historic preservation program manager for the city of Portland, and Julie Larry, an architect and former director of advocacy, to its Advocacy Committee.

Ceara Kazilionis was hired as an operations and asset administrator at East Brown Cow real estate investment, management and development firm in Portland. She has experience in real estate foreclosure and employment law in Florida.

Real estate agent Kate Hannan has joined Fontaine Family Real Estate Leader in Scarborough. She has a real estate license in New Hampshire and Maine and is based in Stratham, New Hampshire.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: